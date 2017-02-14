Crews putting finishing touches on NBA All-Star Game showcase

Photo Gallery
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Crews are hard at work putting the finishing touches on displays for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game.
From the towering “Equality” ad rising high above Poydras Street to the banners outside the Smoothie King Center, the NBA is putting its stamp on New Orleans.
Here’s a full schedule of events:
Friday, Feb. 17
All times Eastern (ET)
10:30 a.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice | NBA TV
12 p.m. | All-Star media availability | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN
9 p.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge | TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
All times Eastern (ET)
11 a.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement
12 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV
2:30 p.m. | NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT
– Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
– JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)
– Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 19
All times Eastern (ET)
11 a.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET
8 p.m. | 66th NBA All-Star Game | TNT