Crews putting finishing touches on NBA All-Star Game showcase

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Crews are hard at work putting the finishing touches on displays for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game.

From the towering “Equality” ad rising high above Poydras Street to the banners outside the Smoothie King Center, the NBA is putting its stamp on New Orleans.

Here’s a full schedule of events:

Friday, Feb. 17

All times Eastern (ET)

10:30 a.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice | NBA TV

12 p.m. | All-Star media availability | NBA TV

7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 p.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

All times Eastern (ET)

11 a.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement

12 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV

2:30 p.m. | NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV

8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

– Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

– JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)

– Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 19

All times Eastern (ET)

11 a.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

8 p.m. | 66th NBA All-Star Game | TNT