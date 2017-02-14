× Cookin’ with Nino: Mardi Gras Mambo Meatballs

Mardi Gras Mambo Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 pound ground chuck

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground buffalo

1 large egg beaten

3 cups Rouses french bread crust removed picked to ½ inch pieces

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic, or

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 bunch fresh chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

1 cup PET MILK

1 teaspoon ground oregano

1 cup Parmigiano cheese

1 ½ cups whole milk fresh ricotta cheese

2 jars DeLallo Pasta Sauce

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place bread in a bowl and add milk to saturate. Squeeze gently to remove excess milk. Chop bread into small pieces. Place into a medium mixing bowl. Add buffalo, beef, pork, egg, onion, parsley, oregano, cheeses, salt and pepper. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Form into meat balls approximately the size of a hard ball base ball. About 8.

Place on greased cookie sheet into oven. Cook in oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. When cooked, place meatballs into pasta sauce and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta noodles.