Beauty treatments and brunch for crime victims on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is giving back to crime victims, pampering women on Valentine's Day with spa services, a brunch and more. We went out to

one of the salons where these women were getting the special treatment Tuesday morning. The group of lovely ladies we spoke with were at Durio's House of Style on Gentilly Boulevard at Belfort Avenue, getting their hair and nails done.

All of them women had sad, heartbreaking stories, but felt like it was important to come together and raise awareness about gun violence in the city.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Victims Assistance Program is co-sponsoring this day of pampering for crime victims on Valentine’s Day that includes spa services, brunch, and motivational speakers. 50 women who have lost loved ones to violence received beauty treatments and massages from local spas, followed by a special brunch at the

Sheriff’s Office on Perdido Street at noon. The afternoon’s activities consisted of line dancing, gift raffles and presentations delivered by motivational speakers.

The Valentine’s Day of Pampering is co-sponsored by Lower Nine House of Music and YourGreaterWay.com as well as Whisper Hair Studio, Durio’s House of Style and First Ladies Salon.

The following salons provided services:

Whisper Hair Studio

2735 St. Bernard Ave.

New Orleans, La. 70119

Durio’s House of Style

1832 Gentilly Boulevard

New Orleans, La. 70119

First Ladies Salon

617 West Judge Perez Drive

Chalmette, La. 70043

First Ladies Salon

2196 N. Broad St.

New Orleans, La. 70119