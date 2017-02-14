Amorous alcoholic drinks for Valentine’s Day — taken or not!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Who needs cupid when you have a good drink?

“Aphrodisiacs allegedly make you feel more amorous – put you in the mood for love – and to a degree, love can do that. It has been shown if you have a drink or two, that it can relax you, make you happy," said Drink & Learn Historian Elizabeth Pearce.

This idea goes all the way back to the Greeks in ancient times.

“The Greek God Dionysus, was the God of Wine – and also the God of Fertility. So you might see how those go together," said Pearce.

So alcohol can amp up the romance this Valentine's Day, but don't overdo it!

“Moderation is the key. If you have too much to drink. You’ll probably fall asleep," said Pearce.

We decided to find some amorous alcoholic drinks, so we came to Compere Lapin! They're head bartender Abigal Gullo concocted some delicious cocktails to set the mood!

GENTLEMAN CALLER (In a Relationship)

1 oz gin

1 oz fino Sherry

1/2 oz Aperol

1/2 oz genepy

2 drops Bittermens burlesque bitters

Stir and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Lemon peel garnish

DUCHESS SIGHS (Single)

1 oz Armagnac

1/4 oz Averna

1/2 oz grand poppy

1/4 oz lemon juice

Shake and strain into a cocktail or wine glass Top with sparkling wine garnish

Whatever your relationship status – enjoy a drink! Cheers!

For more information on Compere Lapin, go to comperelapin.com

You can also get some more history lessons from Elizabeth Pearce too! Go to drinkandlearn.com for more!