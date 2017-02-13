Krewe of Endymion reveals state-of-the-art floats and 2017 parade theme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - "It's about the sky at night and everything with the constellations and the stars," says this year’s Endymion Captain Ed Muniz.

This year's theme is Endymion Constellations so be on the lookout for floats featuring Taurus, Orion and Libra to name a few.

"But viewing constellations in the night sky, let alone on a float, can be tricky. So this year, Endymion is showing off state-of-the-art fiber-optic lighting and special effects.

The lighting on the floats is now synchronized as well, so get ready for beautiful, flowing patterns that are sure to not only catch your eye but spark your imagination as well.

“I think it will be a beautiful parade, of course I'm prejudice, but it will be a beautiful parade," says Muniz.

The new renovations include upgrades to the Triple SS Eddie that will make its paddle wheel look like it's pushing through water and the calliope will now feature colored smoke coming from its large whistles.

The post-parade Endymion Extravaganza is part of the fun too.

“It's exciting because all the tickets have been bought. It's a sell out and everybody is excited," says Muniz.