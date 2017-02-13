Pho Sure! 2017 smells like a great new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's a new year. And a new lunar new year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the Vietnamese New Year's Party at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church.

That's where the Versailles Lion Dance Team is dancing a good luck dance.

And the luck is a good as the pho. That's the soup they'll serve 25,000 people at the festival over the weekend.

It's the Year of the Rooster. Depending on the day you're born, you can be a different kind of rooster.

There's water, wood, fire, earth and metal in the rooster categories of the lunar calendar.