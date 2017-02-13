Phillips 66 pipeline fire extinguished in Paradis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADIS, La (WGNO) - The long-burning fire at a Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis has finally been extinguished.

The fire, which spread after an explosion on Thursday, February 9, burned for nearly four days.

Six people were at the small pipeline station at the time of the explosion.

Three of the workers present were contract workers, and three were employees of Phillips 66.

One of the contract workers remains in the hospital, while a Phillips 66 employee named Josh Helms was listed as missing until his body was found on Saturday, February 11.

Officials have said no environmental impact from the burning raw natural gas has been detected so far.