NOPD looking for hospital waiting room cell phone thief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing a cell phone from a man sleeping in a hospital waiting room.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on February 11 inside University Medical Center.

The robbery victim was sleeping with his iPhone 6 partially tucked underneath his head, according to the NOPD.

A man wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white stripe across the center can be seen walking into the waiting area and using the guest phone while looking at the sleeping victim several times.

The phone thief then gets up and walks around looking down the hallways before approaching the victim and taking his cellphone.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, the NOPD asks you to contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.