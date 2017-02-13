× New Orleans East disaster recovery center opens today

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A disaster recovery center will open today in New Orleans East to help residents displaced by last week’s tornado get a start on recovery efforts.

The center, located in the East New Orleans Public Library at 5641 Read Boulevard, is designed to be a one stop shop for all recovery needs.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, volunteer groups and other agencies will all be stationed at the disaster recovery center to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Workers at the center can also help residents apply for federal disaster assistance.

To register with FEMA, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline, or download the FEMA mobile app. Help is available in most languages and the FEMA Helpline is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

The new disaster recovery center will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays after that.