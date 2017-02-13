× New Orleans artist donates 2017 Mardi Gras poster to benefit the LA SPCA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans artist Kevin Thayer is donating a poster featuring his rescue pets “Bootsy” and “Koko,” to help support the Louisiana SPCA this carnival season.

The poster features Thayer’s pets in Mardi Gras gear. The painting style has a street art/pop art feel and was created with a mix of media including collage, spray paint, markers and paint.

Thayer came up with the idea to support the LA SPCA by donating copies of the original poster to No Fleas Market on Magazine Street. All proceeds from poster sales at No Fleas Market head directly to the LA SPCA.

“It is a little overwhelming to figure out what way one can help a cause they believe in beyond just donating money or time. No Fleas is great because you can just walk in off the street and donate money, or items and buy something which benefits all the programs they support,” says Thayer.

The posters are for sale for $20 at Kawaii NOLA on Magazine Street.