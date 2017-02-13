Make no mistake about this steak! For Valentine’s Day, it’s the ‘Ribeye of Love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Instead of something sweet for your sweety on Valentine's Day, how about putting some meat into your relationship?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found the menu.

It's at Bourgeois Meat Market in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The meat market is known for its beef jerky. But now it's shooting cupid's arrow right into your heart. Maybe it's into your stomach.

It's the Ribeye of Love.

It's a steak. A priceless pound of romance for $11.99.

And it's carved out carefully by an artist, well a butcher, into the shape of a heart.

Nothing says "I love you" like a steak on Valentine's Day.