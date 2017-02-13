King Cake of the day: Cajun Pecan House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Paul's Pastry Shop has been around since 1970 and they do their king cakes a little differently. The owner, Sherri Paul Thigpen, told WGNO, "We're originally from California, so we didn't know better about how everything was done exactly, so we came up with our own family recipe and came up with our own dough to make our own king cakes. So that's why you'll find our dough is a little bit different."

They decided to make their dough taste more like a sweet bread with filling. And Sherri says that in 1972, they were the first bakery to fill their cakes, "We let the filling kind of do the talking."

Not only do they have great dessert cakes like their Mississippi Mud, covered in chocolate or the pecan praline that's topped with maple flavor and pecans, they also have savory king cakes. Flavors include jambalaya, muffuletta, boudin and spinach artichoke, all topped with cheese and herbs.

They ship king cakes all throughout the United States, "When we ship the king cakes we have a decorating kit that we include in the box so the customers actually get to glaze it and put the sugars on it when it arrives in their location, so it's nice and fresh."