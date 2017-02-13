Chewbacchus offers parade spots, free costumes for kids in wheelchairs

Posted 4:47 PM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:51PM, February 13, 2017
(WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–The popular Krewe of Chewbacchus has become one of the biggest draws of the Mardi Gras season, with its irreverent, sci-fi themed parades.  Now the 2,500 member-strong krewe is offering some families a spot in its parade thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of New Orleans.

The krewe will provide wheelchair costumes for nine children, and give their families a spot as guests of the Chewbacchus in their parade Saturday, Feb. 18.

