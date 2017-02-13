× Chewbacchus offers parade spots, free costumes for kids in wheelchairs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–The popular Krewe of Chewbacchus has become one of the biggest draws of the Mardi Gras season, with its irreverent, sci-fi themed parades. Now the 2,500 member-strong krewe is offering some families a spot in its parade thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of New Orleans.

The krewe will provide wheelchair costumes for nine children, and give their families a spot as guests of the Chewbacchus in their parade Saturday, Feb. 18.