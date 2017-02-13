Become a Foster Family with the LASPCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The tiniest of tornado victims need your help. The Louisiana SPCA received an influx of dogs and cats found after homes in New Orleans East were destroyed. Now they're looking for families to foster some animals until they can find new forever homes.

The three little puppies (Oreo, Ginger, and Tag) that you saw today aren't quite ready for adoption as they are still with their mom and nursing. But keep an eye on the LASPCA's Adoptable Animals page so you'll be the first to know when they are ready for adoption.

Contact Allie Mayer if you are interested in becoming a foster parent at Allie@la-spca.org.

Click here for more information about the LASPCA's Foster Program.

Click here for more information about the LASPCA.

*****

Mystic Krewe of Barkus

The Mystic Krewe of Barkus, the only officially licensed Mardi Gras Krewe for canines, is honoring the most notable privateer to rule the waterways around New Orleans and the Gulf Coast with the theme "Pirates of the Crescent City: Barkus Tells Tales of Jean Lafleabag." Countless canine krewe members will sail through the streets of the French Quarter celebrating the heroic smuggler as they parade on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2pm.

His and Her Majesty call all dogs who want to be members of the krewe to get their humans to register on line at www.barkus.org. On parade day, there is pre-pawty parade and post-pawty parade at Armstrong Park from 10:30am to 5:30pm. The parade starts promptly at 2pm and follows a 15-block route through the Vieux Carré, stopping at the VIP Reviewing Stand at Good Friends Bar, corner Dauphine and St. Ann, where VIPs will toast the Royal Court. Curious observers are welcome to come watch the parade.

All proceeds from Barkus, a non-profit organization founded by Wood Enterprises, benefit animal organizations in New Orleans and the Gulf South area. For more information, visit www.barkus.org or e-mail info@barkus.org.