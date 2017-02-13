Artist Terrance Osborne unveils new Mardi Gras ‘Barq’s’ Root Beer painting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Coca-Cola is excited to announce that, for the second year, Barq’s Root Beer is partnering with local New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne to “invite the bite” to Mardi Gras.

Terrance captures the excitement of the season in “Soirée de Mardi Barq’s,” the second installment of the “Mardi Barq’s” series.

The vibrant painting features a familiar backyard tailgate scene that reflects the excitement of Mardi Gras and the heritage of Barq’s Root Beer. Invented in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1898, Barq’s has been a part of Gulf Coast culture for nearly 125 years.

“Everybody at an event like this is like family,” said Osborne when describing the celebration in his painting. “It doesn’t matter if you’re related or not.”

Additionally, leading up to Mardi Gras, Terrance will visit select New Orleans retailers to sign posters of the original artwork for the public.

Terrance Osborne Retail Appearance Schedule