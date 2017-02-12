Suburban Baptist Church moves services days after tornado strikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- On Sunday, Suburban Baptist Church moved their services to Gentilly Church on Franklin Ave. Suburban Baptist Church was destroyed in Tuesday's Tornado.

Pastor Jeffrey Friend said, "Even though the building is gone, the church rolls on." He said that the church has three buildings and that one of the buildings was completely destroyed. The other two buildings they can repair. Right now their focus is to clean everything up, work together, and rebuild in the same location in New Orleans East.

Until they can rebuild they will hold church services at Gentilly Church.