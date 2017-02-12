Sororities help spread healthy heart awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)--The Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter in partnership with the Alpha Beta Omega Chapter and Rho Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the New Orleans Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, host their fourth annual “Pumps and Pearls for Prevention” event Sunday.

February is recognized as heart health awareness month. This event benefits the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

Per the American heart association:

Cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

An estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

90% of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke.

Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.

80% of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education

Fewer women than men survive their first heart attack.

The symptoms of heart attack can be different in women vs. men, and are often misunderstood – even by some physicians.

"Heart disease is the number one killer among African American women, so it's important that we educate ourselves as sorority sisters but also women in the city of New Orleans on ways that they can take better care of themselves so that they can prevent heart disease," remarked Alpha Kappa Alpha representative Robyn McCormick, The woman dawned pumps and pearls today to represent strong classy women they feel is the embodiment of their organization.

Sunday's event included a flash yoga class, a second line, zumba dancing, and heart healthy cooking demonstration to teach women that 80% of the time, a heart attack or stroke is preventable.