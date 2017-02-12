Dillard wins GCAC regular season title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- Dillard’s men’s basketball team has clinched the GCAC regular season title for the first time since 2001. The Bleu Devils are ranked 11th in the NAIA, and left no doubt in Saturday’s game against 16th-ranked Talladega, beating the Tornadoes 108-76.

Dillard was on fire from beyond the arc, finishing with 18 threes in the game. They led by 22 at the half and were soon up by 30, cruising to their 11th-straight win. James Morris Jr. led the way with 27 points, including 7 three-pointers. Demetric Austin finished with 24 and Jalen McGaughy added 20 points. The Bleu Devils (19-5, 9-0 GCAC) are still unbeaten in 2017.

“I thought we played as good as we could play,” said Dillard Head Coach Mike Newell. “We shot the ball great and executed. Our kids were ready to play. We rebounded the ball and guarded. I’m really happy for this university and everyone involved—particularly our players. They’ve worked hard and won a championship and that’s what we were trying to do.”

“I just wanted to come in and get it done with my brothers,” Morris said. “Coach told us we had to focus on shooting yesterday at practice and that’s what we did. We came and got it done just like he told us to.”