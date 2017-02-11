× President Trump approves Louisiana tornado disaster request

(WGNO) — President Donald Trump approved Louisiana’s request for a disaster declaration following a series of tornadoes in the state this week.

The designation will bring in federal resources to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas that were affected by tornadoes and straight line winds on February 7.

President Trump is also making federal money available for storm victims in Livingston and Orleans parishes which were especially hard hit. Both parishes were hit by EF 3 strength tornadoes. Assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses.

Additional designations could follow if warranted after further damage assessments.

People affected by the storms can begin the assistance application process by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

The TTY number for applicants with a speech disability or hearing loss is 1-800-462-7585.

Phones will be answered from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice, according to FEMA beginning on February 12.