Pho, music and fun: Tet Fest returns to New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The tornado that struck New Orleans East won’t stop the Tet celebration at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church this weekend.

It’s the Vietnamese New Year, and there will be plenty of pho, music and fun at the church.

They are celebrating the year of the rooster.

The church’s deacon says it wasn’t damaged, but some parts of the neighborhood are still without power.

You can volunteer Saturday morning in tornado-damaged areas of New Orleans East, then head over to the festival.

The party will go on until Sunday night.

The festival is free and draws thousands of visitors every year.