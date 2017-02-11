Hundreds of volunteers help clean New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - More than 300 volunteers came to New Orleans East on Saturday to help clean up after this week's tornado that left thousands without power and damaged more than 700 homes.

Volunteers from the United Way of Southeast Louisiana helped with removing debris to the curb, getting people in the electronic United Way database, and to hand out boxes and trash bags.

United Way and Volunteers will continue cleanup throughout the weekend and are still accepting more volunteers. If you're interested in helping, CLICK HERE.