× Report: Two Baton Rouge Uber drivers arrested for DWI

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – Two Uber drivers were arrested for DWIs Friday morning.

According to a report from WBRZ in Baton Rouge, one of the drivers had a passenger in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Albert Defrances was booked for second-offense DWI, drinking in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage after his blood-alcohol test registered a .146. The legal limit is .08.

The passenger was able to find another ride.

The other driver, Craig Shields Jr., was on call to take Uber passengers. He registered a .148 on his blood-alcohol test. It was his first DWI arrest.

Read the full report from WBRZ here.