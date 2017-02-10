PHOTOS: Small town in Livingston Parish picks up the pieces after Tuesday’s tornado

KILLIAN, La. (WGNO) – A small town in Livingston Parish is picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports that the tornado in Killian touched down about 10:30 a.m. and injured two people.

Winds were estimated at 120 mph.

The damage path was one mile long, completely destroying two homes, damaging two other homes and breaking a utility pole on Davidson Road. Four other homes sustained damage on another road.

See photos of the damage here: