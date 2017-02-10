King Cake of the day: Nonna Randazzo’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Nonna Randazzo's has used the same quality ingredients and great recipe for 60 years. This three generation bakery hopes to pass the whisk down for years to come.

They just rolled out a banana foster king cake which won an award at King Cake Festival! But if you want one of these beauties, make sure you order two days in advance, and not between Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras.

They have all kinds of flavors, including traditional, cream cheese, pecan praline, and fruit filling as well.