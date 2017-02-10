× Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter leaves hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is home from the hospital.

Spears posted a picture of a Children’s Hospital helicopter on Twitter with the message, “We’re headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

“Thank you everyone,” she said. “We are truly blessed.”

We're headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Q684K8th2 — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 10, 2017

Maddie, the niece of pop star Britney Spears, was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for a few minutes.

She was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Britney Spears also took to Twitter to share the good news.

She thanked her fans for all their support.