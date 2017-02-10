× Irma Thomas named Grand Marshall of the Krewe of Nyx

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Grammy Award winner and New Orleans music icon Irma Thomas has been named the Grand Marshall of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

“The Mystic Krewe of Nyx is proud to have a singer and performer as renowned as Ms. Irma Thomas to lead our parade,” Nyx Captain Julie Lea said. “Not only does she embody the heart and soul of New Orleans, but she is an icon that all ladies can relate to. She is the perfect choice to serve as Grand Marshal of our 6th annual parade.”

The all-female krewe will roll on Wednesday, 22, 2017 on the Uptown route with 42 floats and nearly 3,000 riders.

In addition to the signature hand-decorated purses, Nyx riders will also be throwing purse-shaped doubloons for the first time this year.