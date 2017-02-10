Hollywood South News with Jabari: New Marvel TV series starts shooting in NOLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger

It's time for superheroes to come to Louisiana! The super secret Disney TV series called Shadows is no longer a secret. The louisiana Governor John bell Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development have confirmed the secret project is actually a new Marvel production

called Marvel's Cloak and Dagger.

The show features a teen superhero couple who first appeared in Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man comic book series in 1982. The couple falls in love and notices that they have superpowers that work best when they're together.

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger began filming in NewOrleanss this week.

New projects shooting in NOLA

Two more projects were added to the list to shoot in NOLA this month. Assassination Nation is a feature film starring Insurgent actress Suki Waterhouse. The thriller focuses on four teens from a small suburb who become victims of unwanted attention when an anonymous hacker leaks their personal information out to the world.

Claws which is another TV series set to shoot in NOLA later this month. It's about the lives and the crimes of 5 women who work in a hair salon in Florida.

Stand-Up NOLA Comedy Show

Friday night the local comedy crew called Stand-Up NOLA will have another round of laughs at the Joy Theater. Local comedian includes Matt Owens, Tony Fredrick, Alex Luchun, and more.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.