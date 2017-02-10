× Customer shoots, kills attempted armed robber at Lower Garden District business

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A customer shot and killed an attempted armed robber inside of a T-Mobile store tonight, according to NOPD.

Police responded to a shooting at the store in the 500 block of St. Andrew Street about 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a man entered the store and tried to rob it at gunpoint.

A customer in the store pulled a gun out and shot the would-be robber. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter and both firearms have been taken into custody.