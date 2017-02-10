Cookin’ with Nino: Cucumber Jalapeño Relish with Cajun Shrimp

Cucumber Jalapeño Relish with Cajun Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • 2 jalapeños, diced with seeds and membrane removed
  • ½ small red bell pepper diced
  • ½ small yellow bell pepper diced
  • ½ small red onion diced
  • 2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce
  • 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1 LB. Cajun boiled peeled shrimp

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients.  Let the relish mix chill for one hour.

