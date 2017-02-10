Cookin’ with Nino: Cucumber Jalapeño Relish with Cajun Shrimp
Cucumber Jalapeño Relish with Cajun Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 2 jalapeños, diced with seeds and membrane removed
- ½ small red bell pepper diced
- ½ small yellow bell pepper diced
- ½ small red onion diced
- 2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
- ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce
- 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 1 LB. Cajun boiled peeled shrimp
Instructions:
In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients. Let the relish mix chill for one hour.