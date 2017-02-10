City waves rebuilding fees in NO East; debris removal to take 30 days

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The City of New Orleans has set a 30 day timeline for cleaning up debris left over from the tornado that tore through New Orleans East on Tuesday.

The Department of Sanitation will conduct three passes through the affected areas, and volunteers from local, national, non-profit and faith-based organizations are expected to help in the cleanup efforts as well.

To help kickstart the rebuilding process, the New Orleans City Council has also waived building permit fees impacted home and business owners, the city announced an a press release this afternoon.

In a sign of recovery, the NOPD’s 7th District Police Department resumed normal operation at 3 p.m. on February 9, according to the city.

NOPD officers have resumed patrols in storm damaged areas and will continue to receive assistance from an assortment of local agencies as well as the Louisiana National Guard.

Two search and rescue sweeps of more than 5,100 structures have been completed, according to the city.

Eighty-five people stayed at the city’s temporary shelter at the Joe Brown Recreation Center last night, where they received food, water, cots and blankets.

Evacuteer, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, is distributing food and water at the Joe Brown Park Tennis Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Louisiana SPCA is also providing resources for pets at the Tennis Center.

The Tennis Center cannot accept any donations at this time. Any in-kind donations will be accepted at Household of Faith Church, the Upper Bible Room, and City Church.

Additionally, neither the shelter nor the food distribution area at the Tennis Center can accept volunteers at this time.

Visit nola.gov for updates on volunteer opportunities and donation drop-off locations.

Guidelines for Pick-Up and Separation

All debris must be placed in front of your home on the area between the sidewalk and curb. Regular household garbage will be picked up on regular collection days.

Debris piles are not to be placed on neutral grounds, next to utility poles, trees, mail boxes, electric or water meters, fire hydrants or in the street.

Debris should be separated as follows: household garbage, construction debris, household hazardous waste, white goods, and electronics.

Citizens do not have to cut and bundle branches in 4-feet lengths during this designated debris removal period. Leaves and other vegetative debris should be bagged.

The Sanitation Department will systematically remove debris from each street. There is no need to call 311 to report debris piles in the designated area. Collection timelines will take place on the following dates:

First Pass: Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 through Monday, Feb. 13. 2017

Second Pass: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 through Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Third Pass: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 through Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Collection crews will work from dawn to dusk each day, pending inclement weather. Each pass will last for four days. Residents should place all debris and garbage out on the first day of each pass.

The Department of Parks and Parkways has forestry crews cutting and stacking downed trees in the impacted area. Calls for downed trees, street lights, street signs and other matters should be directed to 311.