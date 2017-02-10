× City releases list of NO East volunteer opportunities and donation drives

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The City of New Orleans released a list of volunteer opportunities for those who want to help New Orleans East residents restore and rebuild their homes and businesses.

Here’s how you can get involved this weekend:

Volunteer Opportunities

City Church of New Orleans

They are accepting volunteers to help with food distribution or on community relief teams. They are accepting financial contributions and physical items including bottled water, non-perishable foods, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, baby wipes, bandaids, peroxide, ointment, aspirin and basic first aid items.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11 – Must arrive at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 13123 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128

HOW: Arrive in person at City Church by 10 a.m. Volunteers interested in assisting with community relief efforts are asked to bring tools such as crowbars, shovels, work gloves etc. Arrive in pants and work clothes. Wear closed-toe shoes.

HandsOn New Orleans, in partnership with United Way

They are seeking volunteers to help clear debris and pack up homes of the impacted New Orleans East residents.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: 9301 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70127 (Camp Restore)

HOW: Advance sign up preferred at unitedwaysela.org/tornadorelief. Arrive in pants and work clothes. Wear closed-toe shoes.

NOLA Tree Project

They are seeking volunteers to help with debris cleanup.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Exact Location TBD

HOW: Sign up online via nolatreeproject.org. Arrive in pants and work clothes. Wear closed toe shoes and bring work gloves.

Household of Faith, in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse

They are seeking volunteer support with debris clean up. Additionally, they are providing training for all volunteers. They are accepting donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies at the location below.

WHEN: Monday to Saturday – Volunteers to arrive at 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. for training.

WHERE: 9300 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans, LA 70127

HOW: Arrive in person at 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. for orientation. Please bring your own lunch or snacks and water. Arrive in pants and work clothes. Wear closed toe shoes.

Donation Drives

Household of Faith

They are accepting donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, cleaning supplies.

WHERE: 9300 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans, LA 70127

District B Council, Broadmoor Improvement Association & VAYLA New Orleans

They are accepting diapers, new toiletries, linens/towels, cleaning supplies & detergent, flashlights, durable cleanup gloves, plastic tarps, non-perishable bulk food (no-power friendly), feminine hygiene products, pet food and pet shampoo.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 10 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 3900 General Taylor St., New Orleans, LA 70125

Second Harvest Food Bank

They are accepting non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned meat, soups, stews, beans, chili, peanut butter, pasta, rice, breakfast cereal and shelf-stable milk.

WHERE: 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123

WHEN: Monday to Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Church of New Orleans

They are accepting physical items including bottled water, non-perishable foods, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, baby wipes, band aids, peroxide, ointment, aspirin and basic first aid items.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 13123 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans, LA 70128

Louisiana SPCA

They are accepting unopened dry cat and dog food and large air crates.

WHERE: Louisiana SPCA (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd.)

Canine Connection (4920 Tchoupitoulas St.)

Camp Bow Wow – Mid-City (3301 Conti St.)

N.O. Fleas Market (4228 Magazine St.)

Demo Diva Demolition (6246 Memphis St.)

WHEN: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

They are accepting boxes, packing supplies and cleaning supplies.

WHERE: 2515 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70119

WHEN: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

District E Councilmember James Gray Clean-Up and Hot Food Drive

Councilman James Gray and staff are working to provide resources and manpower to assist in the cleanup, and coordinating with various groups to aid residents in impacted areas. We are continuing to work with constituents to navigate government, and will help with any other problems related to the tornado. Any individuals or groups interested in helping with cleanup and or food should call Maria Tio in District E’s office at 504.658.1051, or email districteinfo@nola.gov. Checks written to contribute to the effort should be made out to the East New Orleans Business Development District and mailed to 7240 Crowder Blvd., Suite 301, NOLA 70127.

READY.NOLA.GOV

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for email and text message alerts by going to http://ready.nola.gov. This service allows city officials to contact citizens during emergencies, which includes life-threatening weather events, evacuation or shelter in place information, and other pertinent emergency information. In addition to the website, the City operates a Twitter handle: @nolaready.