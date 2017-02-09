× White House search for new communications director ramping up

(CNN) – The White House is searching for a new communications director.

Officials say they’re trying to lighten the load on embattled press secretary Sean Spicer who has been handling both jobs.

Sources say president Trump is disappointed with how Spicer has performed so far.

Mr. Trump was reportedly not amused by the scathing spoof on SNL this past weekend, which featured Melissa McCarthy playing Spicer at a White House briefing.

Spicer did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.