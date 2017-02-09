Volunteers needed Saturday morning for New Orleans East tornado cleanup
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re looking for a way to help tornado victims in New Orleans East and don’t know how, plan on heading out to New Orleans East Saturday morning.
The city is planning a huge volunteer event, but officials are still trying to work out the details, said Maria Tio, director of communications for New Orleans City Councilman James A. Gray II.
Volunteers will likely gather at 8 a.m. in the Winn Dixie parking lot, but that won’t be set in stone until the city makes sure that enough debris has been cleared for people to get there. Details will be released Friday.
More than 5,000 structures were damaged and 300 completely destroyed during the EF3 twister that ripped through more than 2 miles of New Orleans East Tuesday. It was the strongest recorded tornado ever in Orleans Parish. Thirty-three people were injured.
If you want to help but can’t make it to New Orleans East Saturday morning, here are some other ways to contribute:
- Greater New Orleans Foundation – The Greater New Orleans Foundation has activated the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief. Donations can be made here.
- United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting monetary donations & seeking volunteers. More info here.
- The Food Pantry of New Orleans is accepting donations of non-perishable food items from the general public (Drop-off at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128).
- Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies (drop-off at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123). More info here.
- Household of Faith Church is accepting donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, new clothing, cleaning supplies and volunteers (9300 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans, LA 70127). For more information please call 504-347-0127 or click here.
- The Blood Center is in need of blood donations. Several blood drives had to be canceled because of the severe weather and tornadoes, leaving the agency low on blood. For more information on blood donation, call (800) 86-BLOOD or click here.