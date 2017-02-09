× Volunteers needed Saturday morning for New Orleans East tornado cleanup

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re looking for a way to help tornado victims in New Orleans East and don’t know how, plan on heading out to New Orleans East Saturday morning.

The city is planning a huge volunteer event, but officials are still trying to work out the details, said Maria Tio, director of communications for New Orleans City Councilman James A. Gray II.

Volunteers will likely gather at 8 a.m. in the Winn Dixie parking lot, but that won’t be set in stone until the city makes sure that enough debris has been cleared for people to get there. Details will be released Friday.

More than 5,000 structures were damaged and 300 completely destroyed during the EF3 twister that ripped through more than 2 miles of New Orleans East Tuesday. It was the strongest recorded tornado ever in Orleans Parish. Thirty-three people were injured.

If you want to help but can’t make it to New Orleans East Saturday morning, here are some other ways to contribute: