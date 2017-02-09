Should women be forced to take their husband’s name?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- OK ladies, what if there was law that stated you must take your husband’s name when you get married?

Well, that’s what most folks want, according to a new study.

Researchers from Portland State University surveyed 1,200 people and about 70% say women should still take their husband’s name, and 50% think it should be a law!

The most common reason why folks think a woman should take her husband’s last name is because it shows a commitment to prioritizing the marriage.

Here in the U.S. it is free choice for a woman to keep or change her name, but in other countries such as Greece, women must keep their own names.

What do you think? Should women be required to change their name after they are married?