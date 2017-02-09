× Saints to bring training camp back to Metairie this year

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team will conduct its annual training camp at the team’s year-around training facility in Metairie this summer.

The Saints are tentatively scheduled to begin training camp in late July.

The team has previously held training camp at the Metairie facility from 2003-2005 and from 2009-13 with practices open to the public.

In addition, the Saints have also held open training camp practices at the facility the past three seasons late in the training camp schedule. Verizon will be the title sponsor of the Saints’ training camp.

“Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017,” said Saints Owner Tom Benson. “This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season.”

The Saints have held the first phase of their past three training camps at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

“We have decided that holding training camp at our practice facility is the right thing to do for our club at this time, where we have the combination of an indoor practice facility in the case of inclement weather as well as access to all of the state-of-the art technology in areas such our medical, weight and video facilities, all factors which are integral to supporting the preparations of our football team,” said Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis.

In making the decision to stay at their facility during training camp, the Saints will become at least the 20th current NFL team to host their training camp at their primary operational base in 2017.

The team will announce their full training camp schedule later this spring.

Past New Orleans Saints Training Camp Locations:

• San Diego, California (1967-69) Cal Western University

• Bowling Green, Ohio (1970) Bowling Green University

• Hattiesburg, Mississippi (1971-73) University of Southern Mississippi

• Vero Beach, Florida (1974) Dodgertown

• Thibodaux, Louisiana (1975) Nicholls State University

• Vero Beach, Florida (1976-84) Dodgertown

• Ruston, Louisiana (1985) Louisiana Tech

• Hammond, Louisiana (1986-87) Southeastern Louisiana University

• La Crosse, Wisconsin (1988-99) University of Wisconsin LaCrosse

• Thibodaux, Louisiana (2000-02) Nicholls State University

• Metairie, Louisiana (2003-05) Saints Training Facility

• Jackson, Mississippi (2006-08) Millsaps College

• Metairie, Louisiana (2009-13) Saints Training Facility

• White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (2014-16) The Greenbrier