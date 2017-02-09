Ohio-based ministry is back in New Orleans with Tide truck to help with tornado recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Matthew 25: Ministries, a Cincinnati-based international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is back in New Orleans to help with tornado recovery efforts in New Orleans East.

The ministry arrived in New Orleans East Thursday night, bringing with it the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit and more than 10,000 pounds of relief supplies including P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.

"It's not our first time here, and it's unfortunate that we're back for these circumstances, but the coolest thing is when you come down you see the resilience of the community," said Jake Geiley, a ministry spokesman. "No matter what the disaster is, no matter when it happens, you see the whole group come together."

The team will establish a central location at Home Depot on I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East and deliver aid directly to affected neighborhoods.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit will begin washing laundry on Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until they reach 100 loads. Two loads of laundry per household, all washable items with the exception of heavy bedding will be accepted.

Matthew 25: Ministries will continue to post more information as it becomes available. Please continue to check their disaster webpage and follow Matthew 25 on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date information regarding our response and how people can help.