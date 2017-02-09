× NWS says 6 total tornadoes touched down on February 7; two EF3s topping 140 mph

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The National Weather Service now says six tornadoes ripped across south Louisiana on Tuesday, with the wind speeds of two twisters topping at least 140 miles per hour.

Two tornadoes have been classified as EF3, while one ranked as an EF2, two were EF1, and one earned an EF0 classification.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to measure the intensity of tornadoes, classifies an EF0 as a tornado having wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, an EF1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 mph, an EF2 hits speeds between 111 and 135, and an EF3 tornado has wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph.

Here are the details on the six tornadoes the NWS tracked across south Louisiana in chronological order between 10:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on February 7, 2017:

An EF2 near Madisonville with wind speeds of 125 mph and a 500 yard wide path that was 23.2 miles long

An EF0 in Metairie with wind speeds of 80 mph and a 25 yard wide path that was just under one mile long

An EF3 in New Orleans East with wind speeds of 150 mph and a 600 yard wide path that was 10 miles long

An EF1 in Donaldsonville with wind speeds of 105 mph and a 75 yard wide path that was just over 6 miles long

An EF3 in Watson with wind speeds of 140 mph and a 350 yard wide path that was nearly 6.5 miles long

An EF1 north of Holden with wind speeds of 100 mph and a 50 yard wide path a quarter of a mile long

