Northeast snowstorm cancels flights out of Armstrong Airport

KENNER (WGNO) – A winter storm that is dumping snow on most of the northeastern part of the country is causing flight cancellations at Armstrong International Airport.

Multiple carriers are cancelling flights to Washington D.C., New York City, Newark, New Jersey, and Boston because of the storm.

American Airlines, JetBlue, and United have all cancelled flights going to or coming from the northeast this morning.

If you are planning to travel to these cities, please click on this link for the latest information from Armstrong International, or call your carrier.