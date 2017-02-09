NOPD trying to solve the sausage and pepper spray caper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police are trying to find a man and woman accused in a shoplifting and assault investigation.

Police say the pair entered the Winn-Dixie at 3008 Holiday Drive in Algiers on February 9 and the man began concealing multiple packs of sausage in his underwear inside his pants.

According to police, when the pair tried to leave, they were confronted by the store's manager and a physical altercation followed. At that point, police say the woman sprayed the manager and other store workers with pepper spray.

The two suspects left the scene in a Dodge pickup.

Police say the store workers were injured by the pepper spray and the manager suffered additional injuries during the physical altercation.

Police released two photo from their investigation. One shows a suspect with what appears to be at least one package of sausage tucked inside his pants. Another person's hands are also seen. One of them appears to be placed on the man's shoulder while the other is holding more sausage.

The second photo shows the two suspects entering the store. Click on the video button above to see both photos.

Once arrested, the pair will be booked with shoplifting and simple battery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.