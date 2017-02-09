× NOPD looking for missing 24-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a missing 24-year-old woman who hasn’t been heard from in two weeks.

Taylor Ann Brocato texted her aunt on January 29, and she hasn’t been heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Brocato is described as being a white female, 5’2” tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taylor Ann Brocato please contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.