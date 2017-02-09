× Man wanted for eight counts of attempted murder surrenders after NO East SWAT roll

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An early morning SWAT roll in New Orleans East ended peacefully after police were called in to serve a high risk warrant.

Officers from the NOPD Special Operations Division and Louisiana State Troopers swarmed an apartment complex on the corner of Boston Drive and Bunker Hill Road off of the I-10 Service Road looking for 33-year-old Gregory Hills.

Hills, who was wanted for eight counts of attempted murder and one federal parole violation, surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.