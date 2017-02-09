× LSU, Orgeron introduce 2 new football assistants

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has moved quickly to fill 2 vacancies on his staff.

Thursday morning, Orgeron introduced Tommie Robinson as assistant head coach, running backs coach, and recruiting coordinator. And, he introduced former Archbishop Shaw star Mickey Joseph as wide receivers coach.

Joseph, said Orgeron, will recruit New Orleans and the river parishes.

Joseph, who left Louisiana Tech to come to LSU, said reports of a possible boycott of LSU by New Orleans area coaches upset with the demotion of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke are inaccurate.

Joseph said those coaches are getting together as a group to raise money so their players can go to recruiting camps around the country.

Joseph has coached at several stops including Alcorn State and Grambling. He was the head coach at Langston University from 2008 to 2013.

LSU is Robinson's first job in the SEC. He was recently named Pac 12 recruiter of the year for USC.

Robinson said he came to LSU because of his relationship with head coach Ed Orgeron.