LaPlace man stabbed to death over marijuana

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) – A New Orleans man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing someone to death over a little more than an ounce of marijuana.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Leslie Hollingsworth stabbed 19-year-old Alton Robinson in the neck.

Robinson was pronounced dead on scene.

Hollingsworth also had several stab wounds and was taken to a New Orleans hospital. When he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

“We need to make everyone aware of what we are dealing with and what is going on out here so they can better watch their children and loved ones,” St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

His bond is $500,000.