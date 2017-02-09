King Cake of the day: Winn Dixie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one.

Winn Dixie is not new to the king cake game. They have been in the New Orleans community for over 60 years, and have been preparing and selling king cakes for more than 40 years.

They have over 15 varieties of king cakes, everything from Boston Creme to raspberry cream cheese, even a voodoo king cake that is filled and topped with chocolate and coconut!

They make every king cake in store from scratch by hand every day and the whole process takes about 24 hours to build a king cake.