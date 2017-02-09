King Cake of the day: Sucre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Sucre started making king cakes eight years ago, and they like to put a twist on the traditional.

Executive Chef, Tariq Hanna, thought that 2017 was time for a delicious revamp, "Because we are known as chocolatiers, and I have chocolate tattooed on me, I'm doing a chocolate king cake."

What's in the Gateau D'or?

Hanna says it's filled with chocolate pastry creme studded with a caramel milk, topped with chocolate glaze, drizzled in chocolate, adorned with salted caramel pearls and then gilded in gold.