Katy Perry drops new song via disco balls around the world even in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Pop Star, Katy Perry is doing something pretty cool. She’s releasing her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm” via disco balls. The disco balls are speakers that are being placed in various locations all around the globe. Fans can get a first listen to the new Perry song.

One of the locations to find one of these disco ball speakers is in New Orleans at Crescent Park.

She’s asking fans to share that they stopped by one of the disco balls using the #chainedtotherhythm.

Perry will be performing