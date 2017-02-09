× UPDATE: Pipeline fire in Paradis prompts evacuations; U.S. 90 closed in both directions

PARADIS, La. (WGNO) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms there’s a fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis near the Williams-Discovery natural gas plant.

U.S. 90 and La. 631 are shut down in both directions from Bayou Gauche Road to JB Green.

Residents in that area have been asked to evacuate.

The general public is not advised to take any protective measures at this time.

Any questions may be directed to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050 24 hours a day.

We have a crew en route.

It’s unknown whether there are injuries.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Parkway in Luling.