× DNA test confirms body found under I-55 is missing Metairie man

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a body found under Interstate 55 in January was a Metairie man who was reported missing in November.

Twenty-one-year-old Kerry Keating was last seen on November 28.

Police found his truck abandoned on I-55 later that day, but his body, which was submerged in the swamp near the spot where the truck was found, wasn’t recovered until January 7.

New DNA testing results confirm that the body was Keating, according to the SJBPSO.

Police are still investigating Keating’s disappearance and death.