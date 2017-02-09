BBQ, baked beans and blueberry cobbler! Chefs cook up 1,000 meals for New Orleans tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans chefs are in the kitchen at Second Harvest Food Bank doing what they believe they're supposed to do.

They're cooking.

And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found out, they're cooking for victims of Tuesday's tornadoes in New Orleans.

On the menu for Friday's lunch: BBQ, baked beans and blueberry cobbler.

There's also a vegetarian meal with lentil rice pilaf, summer squash and more of that blueberry cobbler.

The chefs are cooking all this up in the kitchen at Second Harvest Food Bank which serves 30 million meals a year across South Louisiana.