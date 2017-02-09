× Appeals court rules against reinstating Trump’s travel ban

Immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries can continue to travel to the United States after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The temporary restraining order against the travel ban remains in place.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees from entering for 120 days. It also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.