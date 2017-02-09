Appeals court rules against reinstating Trump’s travel ban

Posted 5:27 PM, February 9, 2017
Journalists called out a White House claim that news outlets are failing to adequately report terror attacks. On Monday, Feb 6, 2017 the White House issued a list of 78 terror attacks to underscore US President Donald Trump's assertion that the media is failing to adequately report them.

Immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries can continue to travel to the United States after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The temporary restraining order against the travel ban remains in place.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees from entering for 120 days. It also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

